Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

SLGN opened at $37.70 on Friday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silgan by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 958,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silgan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after acquiring an additional 210,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

