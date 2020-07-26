Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Reduced by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of PM opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

