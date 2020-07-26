Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

