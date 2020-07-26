Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Sell” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $675.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.61. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $699.72. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

