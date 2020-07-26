Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Cut by Analyst

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

HCA stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

