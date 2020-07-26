Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Lowered by Analyst

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $414.33 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

