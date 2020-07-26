Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Boosted by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.14 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $890.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

