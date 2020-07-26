Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation NA Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZION. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ZION opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,569,000 after buying an additional 246,919 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 74.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 30.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 181.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

