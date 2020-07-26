Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Decreased by B. Riley

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Transcat in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transcat by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

