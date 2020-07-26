Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

