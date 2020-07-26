Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CIT Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CIT Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CIT opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

