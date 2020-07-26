Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Cfra raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

BBY opened at $96.99 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 332,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 171,041 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

