Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Increased by Analyst

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Paypal in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Paypal stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 142,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 386,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

