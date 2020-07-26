Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,481,000.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

