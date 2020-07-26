Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

