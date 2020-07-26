Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Issued By KeyCorp

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $152.91 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.