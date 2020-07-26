Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

