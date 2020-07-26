Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.35 million, a P/E ratio of 149.92 and a beta of 1.69. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,619.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of AAR by 36.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

