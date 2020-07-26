Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

