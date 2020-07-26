Puxin (NYSE:NEW) vs. Wah Fu Education Group (NYSE:WAFU) Head-To-Head Review

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Puxin and Wah Fu Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puxin and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.86 million 2.05 -$74.48 million N/A N/A Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -9.85% -79.74% -5.26% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Puxin beats Wah Fu Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

