Polaris Industries (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Polaris Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PII stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

