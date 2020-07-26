Plantronics (PLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.18)-$0.22 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $779.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

