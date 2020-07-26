PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PJT opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

