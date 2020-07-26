Piper Sandler Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $31.31 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

