Piper Sandler Comments on Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

ORRF opened at $13.92 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Robert J. Fignar acquired 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

