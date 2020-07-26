Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

