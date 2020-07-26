Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,508,479.84 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,481,620.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $1,434,405.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00.

PINS stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pinterest by 148.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $5,931,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

