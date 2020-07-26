Pfizer (PFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.82-2.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.82-2.92 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFE opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

