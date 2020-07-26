PerkinElmer (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance at at least $0.65 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.