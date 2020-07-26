Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 332.56 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 167.90 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.07. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 492.70 ($6.06).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

