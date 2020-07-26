Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.10. The company has a market cap of $766.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97).

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 59,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £124,399.80 ($153,088.60).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

