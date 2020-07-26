Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.58) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.58) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 835 ($10.28).

Get IG Group alerts:

IGG opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.17) on Thursday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 873.47 ($10.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 811.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 730.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 30.24 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.44%.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £25,935 ($31,916.07).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.