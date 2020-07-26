Peel Hunt Lowers Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 41

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 46 ($0.57) to GBX 41 ($0.50) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 70.13 ($0.86).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.36. The firm has a market cap of $646.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

