Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

