Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,076,625.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $775,875.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

