OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Up 19.2%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, 1,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

