Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSR. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($47.47) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.12 ($43.95).

FRA OSR opened at €41.80 ($46.97) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.31. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($89.24).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

