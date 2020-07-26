OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to $2.00 at CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $2.75 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

