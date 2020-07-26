Oppenheimer Weighs in on InVitae Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for InVitae in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InVitae by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InVitae by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,572 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 12,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,151. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

