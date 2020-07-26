Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carlisle Companies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.43%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

