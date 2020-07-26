OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OGC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.04.

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.69 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.25.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

