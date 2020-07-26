NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $173,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

