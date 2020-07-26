Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Down 0%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.22, approximately 51,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 103,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

