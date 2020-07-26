Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Down 0%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.22, approximately 51,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 103,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NBB)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
