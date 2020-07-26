Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.98, 180,228 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 149,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $305,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

