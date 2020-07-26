Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.04, approximately 7,455 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 107,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.
Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHB)
Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.