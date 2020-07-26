Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.04, approximately 7,455 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 107,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,039,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 177,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 37.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 508,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,115 shares during the period.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

