Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NTR. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Nutrien stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 67.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.