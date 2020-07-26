Nucleus Financial Group’s (NUC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:NUC opened at GBX 128 ($1.58) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The company has a market cap of $97.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.41. Nucleus Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.24).

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

