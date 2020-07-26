Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung Sells 9,500 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,691.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novocure by 85.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novocure by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novocure by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,772,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

