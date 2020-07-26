Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

TSE NPI opened at C$36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.41. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$667.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$647.00 million.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

