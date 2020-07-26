Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

NTRS stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.